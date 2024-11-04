Cat eating body of Russian invader. VIDEO 18+
Abandoned to their fate, starving pets are forced to eat the remains of the bodies of the Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a cat gnawing on the body of a liquidated occupier on the battlefield was posted online.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
