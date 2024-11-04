ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5227 visitors online
News Video War
13 848 67

Cat eating body of Russian invader. VIDEO 18+

Abandoned to their fate, starving pets are forced to eat the remains of the bodies of the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a cat gnawing on the body of a liquidated occupier on the battlefield was posted online.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Soldiers of 68th Brigade accurately attack two Russian invaders from air in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) animals (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 