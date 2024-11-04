ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5204 visitors online
News Video War
9 846 22

Marines from 36th Brigade destroy Russian IFV with "Javelin" ATGM. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle on the battlefield using "Javelin" ATGMs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian marines was posted on social media.

Watch more: Russian man engulfed by fire after being hit by "Javelin" ATGM jumps out of his tank and runs as fast as he can across field. VIDEO

Author: 

36th separate naval infantry brigade (71) Javelin (52) APC_ (303) battles (170)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 