Marines from 36th Brigade destroy Russian IFV with "Javelin" ATGM. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle on the battlefield using "Javelin" ATGMs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian marines was posted on social media.

