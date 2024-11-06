ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5205 visitors online
News Video War
4 701 9

Soldiers of 3rd SAB precisely attack Russian infantry with ammunition drops. VIDEO

The Russian army again suffered losses as a result of the coordinated actions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB). The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade attacked the Russian infantry with accurate ammunition drops. As a result of the operation, many occupiers were KIA (killed in action) and WIA (wounded in action) 

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of combat work was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB detected and destroyed enemy fuel servicing unit in Kharkiv region at night. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9508) liquidation (2537) 3rd SAB (323)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 