Soldiers of 3rd SAB precisely attack Russian infantry with ammunition drops. VIDEO
The Russian army again suffered losses as a result of the coordinated actions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB). The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade attacked the Russian infantry with accurate ammunition drops. As a result of the operation, many occupiers were KIA (killed in action) and WIA (wounded in action)
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of combat work was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.
