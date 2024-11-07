Zelenskyy has arrived in Hungary: for first time since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Hungary for the European Political Community Summit.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.
It is noted that this is Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first visit to Hungary since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password