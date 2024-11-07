ENG
Zelenskyy has arrived in Hungary: for first time since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Hungary for the European Political Community Summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

It is noted that this is Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first visit to Hungary since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Also read: Zelensky and Trump agree to maintain close dialogue and develop relations

Hungary (437) Zelenskyi (6870) Viktor Orban (237)
