Drone operators of 3rd SAB eliminate enemy assault group. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Third Separate Assault Brigade eliminated several enemy assault groups.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The movement of the Russian infantry groups in the thickets was detected by a thermal imager from the sky. When the occupiers came closer, they were attacked by the 3d Assault Brigade's strikers. And so, group by group. We also found and killed those who were pretending to be dead somewhere in the bushes. The brigade's units worked out: soldiers of the 1st Mechanised, 1st Assault, and crews of the Unmanned Systems Battalion. Defence of the Kharkiv region," the commentary to the video reads.

