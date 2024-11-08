Kremlin propagandists film destruction of Russia’s latest T-90 "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") tank with dynamic protection made of ordinary bricks. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing Kremlin propagandists filming the destruction of Russia's latest T-90 "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") tank with dynamic protection made of ordinary bricks.

According to Censor.NET, at first, propagandists mock this protection, thinking that it is a Ukrainian Leopard, but then they see the markings in Russian and conclude that it is the latest Russian T-90 "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") tank.

