Kremlin propagandists film destruction of Russia’s latest T-90 "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") tank with dynamic protection made of ordinary bricks. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing Kremlin propagandists filming the destruction of Russia's latest T-90 "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") tank with dynamic protection made of ordinary bricks.
According to Censor.NET, at first, propagandists mock this protection, thinking that it is a Ukrainian Leopard, but then they see the markings in Russian and conclude that it is the latest Russian T-90 "Proryv" ("Breakthrough") tank.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password