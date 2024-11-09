Ukrainian attack aircraft cleared enemy positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, fighters of the 425th separate assault battalion "SKALA" successfully conducted an operation to clear enemy positions.

Under cover, the armoured vehicle led the group to the landing and opened fire, ensuring the capture of the trench. Despite being hit, the Bradley IFV continued to move, providing fire support.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance accurately identified the enemy's hideouts, which were subsequently destroyed by grenades.

