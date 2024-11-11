Two IFV-2 crews broke through occupied village and evacuated 35 Ukrainian soldiers who were repelling attacks in complete encirclement. VIDEO

Two Ukrainian IFV-2 broke through the occupied village to help 35 soldiers who were fighting the occupiers in a complete encirclement and evacuated them.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful operation was posted on social media.

"Evacuation of 35 soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces from the 169th National Centre's 'Medoid' battalion, who did not abandon their positions and fought off enemy attacks while completely surrounded. Behind our fighters is a village completely occupied by the enemy, through which two of our IFVs-2 slipped through and took out those who did not leave their positions because they knew that their brothers would come for them," the commentary to the video reads.

