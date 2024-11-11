ENG
Enemy armored vehicle flies into air after hitting landmine in Kursk region. VIDEO

A Russian armoured vehicle explodes after hitting a landmine planted on a road in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the "self-destruction" of the enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

"The mech driver of a Russian armoured vehicle gave his comrades a spectacular dying performance, not noticing a landmine on the asphalt road. Eternal flight! Kursk region, aerial reconnaissance video of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

