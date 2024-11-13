Verkhovna Rada proposes to disband TCR: More than 10 brigades can be created. VIDEO

The Council's TCR on Military Issues proposes to disband the TCR and SS and create recruitment centres instead.

This was stated by the head of the TCR and MP Yulia Yatsyk on the air of "News Live".

"With regard to the work of the TCR, we also proposed in our report to disband the TCR as a body and create (this is currently being done by the Ministry of Defence) such recruitment centres from among civilians," she said.

According to the MP, the military TCR "can effectively perform tasks in the combat zone".

"More than 10 full-fledged brigades can be created from the current number of military personnel of the TCR," Yatsyk said, adding that there are "significantly fewer" than 100,000.

At the same time, Roman Istomin, a spokesman for the Poltava Regional TCR and SS, said that it was impossible to create brigades from TCR employees.

"Only construction teams can be created from them, relatively speaking. There are employees and military personnel in the TCR. No brigades can be created from the employees. There has been no order to disband the military personnel," he explained.