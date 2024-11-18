Zelenskyy visits Kupiansk: we are holding our positions. VIDEO

On Monday, 18 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. The day before, he visited Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's video address.

"Today I am at the frontline. Now I'm in Kupiansk. I have already been in Pokrovsk. In our brigades. I congratulated the boys and girls - our soldiers - on Sergeant's Day. Sergeants are the warriors without whom it is impossible to imagine the normal work of officers and our units in general. I am grateful to all sergeants who are truly an example for soldiers. The strength of our entire Ukrainian army is the people who serve, who serve faithfully and steadfastly," the Head of State said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that he had heard reports from commanders on the security situation and the social situation in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

"We also received reports on the security situation and the social situation in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. We are holding our positions! I am grateful to the soldiers," the Head of State added.

