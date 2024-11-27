Zelenskyy on Umierov’s visit to South Korea: Globalization of war, which Russia has started, can only be stopped globally. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the globalisation of the war that Russia has started can only be stopped globally.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today is a very active day in general: many meetings, including at the highest level - with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umierov - in the Republic of Korea. On my instructions. Rustem Umierov spoke with the President of South Korea, his colleague, the Minister of Defense, and the National Security Advisor.

The range of issues is obvious. This is everything related to Russia's involvement in the war against Ukraine - all aspects of this involvement. And what we can do together. Together, to protect our peoples and to secure our regions.

The presence not only of missiles and shells from North Korea in Russia's arsenals but also of soldiers on the front line is the globalization of the war that Russia has started and which can only be stopped globally. And when Minister Umierov returns, I look forward to his report on the talks in Seoul.

I am grateful to everyone who works for Ukraine! I am grateful to each and everyone who is fighting for our country and people," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s attack on Sumy: Only destruction of Russian weapons on enemy’s territory is realistic way to defend against attacks. VIDEO