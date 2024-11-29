Reconnaissance men destroy "Zoopark" radar system of Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian reconnaissance men destroyed the Russian occupiers' "Zoopark" radar system.
The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.
The attack was carried out by soldiers of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department.
"The cost of such a complex is approximately UAH 1 billion. To destroy the Russian "zoopark", the scouts used four long-range FPV drones worth 100,000 hryvnias.
The ratio is 1:10,000," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password