Reconnaissance men destroy "Zoopark" radar system of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance men destroyed the Russian occupiers' "Zoopark" radar system.

The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

The attack was carried out by soldiers of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department.

"The cost of such a complex is approximately UAH 1 billion. To destroy the Russian "zoopark", the scouts used four long-range FPV drones worth 100,000 hryvnias.



The ratio is 1:10,000," the statement said.

