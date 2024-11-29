ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10815 visitors online
News Video War
6 268 9

Reconnaissance men destroy "Zoopark" radar system of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance men destroyed the Russian occupiers' "Zoopark" radar system.

The video was released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press service, Censor.NET reports.

The attack was carried out by soldiers of the "Kryla" unit, which is part of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Operations Department.

"The cost of such a complex is approximately UAH 1 billion. To destroy the Russian "zoopark", the scouts used four long-range FPV drones worth 100,000 hryvnias.

The ratio is 1:10,000," the statement said.

Read more: Russian radar system "Podlet" worth $5 million destroyed in occupied Crimea - DIU

Author: 

radar locator (34) elimination (4907) Defense Intelligence (272)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 