Defense Forces cleared enemy positions in Kursk region and found 30 occupiers: survivors replenished exchange fund. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces "Ranger" together with the adjacent units of the Defense Forces are destroying enemies and replenishing the exchange fund in the Kursk region. In particular, during aerial reconnaissance, UAV operators detected 30 enemy infantrymen who were making their way to the positions in two groups.

Special operations soldiers passed the coordinates to their artillerymen, who met the enemy with accurate cannon shots. After that, the SOF fighters cleared the positions and forced the remaining enemies to surrender.

They posted the video on their Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

