Border guards targeted enemy IFV with fire in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, an enemy IFV tried to approach the border guards' positions. Artillery and attack drones of the Forpost brigade targeted the armored vehicle with fire. The occupiers themselves fled, leaving their equipment behind.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
