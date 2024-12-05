Drone operator hits Russian "Tor M-2" combat vehicle with accurate drop. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone from the 412th separate battalion of unmanned systems "NEMESIS" hit a combat vehicle of the "Tor M-2" air defence system in the Zaporizhzhia direction with an accurate drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on the page of the Unmanned Systems Forces on social media.

The 9A331M2 "Tor M-2" combat vehicle is capable of firing on the move, without stopping, has an increased ammunition capacity and is equipped with modern missiles that provide an extended area of effect and increased accuracy. The cost of a unit is estimated at around $27 million.

