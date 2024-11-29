Defeat of enemy "Buk-M3" radar station in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

The unmanned systems destroyed a "Buk-M3" radar in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The radar station for target illumination and missile guidance (RPN 9S36M) is a key element of the anti-aircraft missile system. Its cost is estimated at around $10 million. The detection and destruction operation was carried out by the operators of the 412th 'NEMESIS' airborne missile battalion, once again proving the effectiveness of the USF in weakening enemy air defences," the commentary to the video reads.

