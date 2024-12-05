ENG
Ukrainian air defense units shoot down enemy targets on night of December 5 in the north-eastern direction. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of successful combat operations by Ukrainian air defence units.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows four attacks on enemy targets.

"Combat work of air defence on the night of 5 December in the southeastern direction," the video's commentary reads.

