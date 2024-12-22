Occupiers once again shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after being surrounded. VIDEO

Russian invaders have again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was recorded by drone operators of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Video evidence of another serious war crime by the Russians was published on the Telegram channel of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade's unmanned aerial vehicle battalion, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows that five of our soldiers were surrounded by the occupiers in a dilapidated building. When it became obvious that the situation was hopeless, the Ukrainian defenders were forced to surrender.

The Russians took three prisoners to the road, two of them remained lying down when they were shot, unarmed. The rest of the prisoners were shot in the back.

