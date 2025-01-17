Enemy reconnaissance UAV "Zala" maneuvers in vain and escapes from Ukrainian interceptor drone. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft drone destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV in the south.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the air confrontation was posted on social media. The recording shows that the Zala successfully manoeuvred several times and avoided the attack. However, it was in vain.

"The Russian Zala reconnaissance UAV was running away from our interceptor, but in vain. The Southern Defence Forces deprived the Russians of their eyes in the sky with your help," the commentary to the video reads.

