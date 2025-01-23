Arrest of General Halushkin: Wife of OUN Volunteer Movement leader Kokhanivska publishes video showing state of fortifications during Russian breakthrough in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Kateryna Kokhanivska, the wife of Mykola Kokhanivskyi, leader of the OUN Volunteer Movement, released a video where her husband showcases the "dragon's teeth" piled up during the Russian breach of the state border in the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

She posted the video on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykola Kokhanivskyi filmed this video on May 16, 2024 for history, 5 days after the ruscists broke through the border in the Kharkiv region, but he asked me not to publish it. Now the operational situation has changed, and with the permission of comrades-in-arms, the video can be made public," Kateryna Kokhanivska wrote.

She also stated that in 2022, Halushkin, as the head of the TDF, tried to liquidate the VFTC (Voluntary Formation of Territorial Community) 25 of the OUN by order, even when the orcs were standing near Kyiv.

"It was only thanks to the actions and authority of Stepan Khmara, Viktor Shyshkin and Viktor Zherdytskyi, who filed a lawsuit, that Halushkin quickly canceled his order and restored our unit," she said.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov also said:

"The well-known Ukrainian politician Mykola Kokhanivskyi, the leader of the OUN organisation, fought as a simple soldier in the same 415th battalion, whose commander Illia Lapin was detained by the SBI. On 10 May, the Russian offensive began, and Kokhanivskyi recorded a video on 16 May from his position near the village of Lyptsi, showing the state of preparation for defence. On 10 June, soldier Kokhanivskyi was killed defending Ukraine at these positions.

The video has now been released by Kokhanivskyi's friends. A criminal case on the events near Kharkiv is necessary, but the circle of suspects should be significantly expanded, and the degree of responsibility of each leader and each general should be determined according to their position."

As a reminder, the leader of the OUN Volunteer Movement, Mykola Kokhanivskyi, died in the Kharkiv region in June 2024.

The case regarding insufficient defense of the Kharkiv region in May 2024

As a reminder, on January 20, the SBI detained two generals and a colonel suspected of negligence that led to the loss of part of the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

The 125th TDF Brigade, whose Brigade Сommander was Horbenko in 2024, expressed support for him and expressed a desire to tell the truth in court about the events of that time in the Kharkiv region.

On January 21, Yurii Halushkin, a former commander of the OTG "Kharkiv" accused in the same case, was arrested for 60 days with bail set at UAH 5 million. On January 22, 5 million hryvnias bail was posted for Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin.

Subsequently, SBI officers, in cooperation with the SSU, re-detained Halushkin, who was to be released on bail of UAH 5 million. The Bureau reported new facts in the case of the border breach in Kharkiv region.

Also on January 21, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court arrested Colonel Illia Lapin, former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, for 60 days.

