KCMA blocks important decisions for Kyiv residents and destabilises city governance, - Klitschko addressed President

The new head of Kyiv's military administration is trying to destroy local government in the capital and usurp power. And Kyiv residents are becoming hostages of political intrigue.

This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his address to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"I am addressing the President of Ukraine. While you, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are focused on the war and defence of Ukraine, people around you are tirelessly engaged in political intrigues. And these processes are becoming critical. In fact, there is an attempt to block the functioning of local government in Kyiv, which is aimed at usurping power rather than ensuring defence. And it practically paralyses the life support of the capital. I appeal to you, Mr President, as the guarantor of the Constitution of Ukraine, to prevent the destruction of local self-government as one of the basic principles of democracy," said Vitali Klitschko.

He stressed that, according to the law, the city's life should be ensured by the elected mayor and the elected city council. And the military administration is a temporary body that is supposed to deal with defence, civil protection, public security, critical infrastructure protection, etc.

At the same time, Klitschko expressed doubt that the appointed head of the KCMA is capable of performing the tasks assigned to him by law.

"The replacement of combat generals with a chief who has no military education, no military experience and has not even served in the army for no apparent reason raises doubts about his ability to perform tasks in the field of defence, public security and order. This indicates the political motives behind this appointment," Vitali Klitschko stressed.

Instead of dealing with the security of the capital, the military administration of Kyiv is seeking to take over the powers of self-government bodies and paralyse their work, Klitschko said.

"In particular, the KCMA does not review important documents. For example, orders to restore buildings, compensate owners for damaged properties, restore infrastructure, and many others. All of this destabilises the city's governance and blocks important decisions for Kyiv residents. The people of Kyiv are being held hostage to this situation," said Klitschko.

