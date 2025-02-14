Flight of Ukrainian Mi-24B helicopter with marks about 19 downed Shaheds and 6 reconnaissance drones. VIDEO
A video recording of a Ukrainian Mi-24B helicopter flight was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the helicopter's crew can see marks on the aircraft that indicate that they destroyed 19 enemy Shahed attack drones and six reconnaissance UAVs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password