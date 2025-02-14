ENG
Flight of Ukrainian Mi-24B helicopter with marks about 19 downed Shaheds and 6 reconnaissance drones. VIDEO

A video recording of a Ukrainian Mi-24B helicopter flight was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the helicopter's crew can see marks on the aircraft that indicate that they destroyed 19 enemy Shahed attack drones and six reconnaissance UAVs.

air force (598) elimination (5868) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3061) helicopter_ (290) Shahed (932)
