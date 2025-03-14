"Ukraine’s skies are under reliable protection" – mother of fallen pilot Juice thanks US for F-16 program. VIDEO

Liliia Averianova, mother of the fallen Ukrainian pilot Andrii Pilshchykov ("Juice"), thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine and launching the F-16 fighter jet program.

Thus, the mother of the deceased pilot, who became a powerful promoter of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters to effectively repel Russian aggression in a full-scale war against Ukraine, joined the flash mob, which was launched by Ukrainian pilots.

"The skies of Ukraine are under reliable protection! We thank the people of the United States for supporting Ukraine in its just struggle for life, sovereignty and independence. We thank the U.S. Department of State, Congress and Senate for launching the F-16 programme and providing air and missile defence systems. You have saved thousands and thousands of lives of Ukrainian civilians.

Our soldiers are bravely defending our country from brutal invaders. Ukraine wants peace. But peace must be defended. Many thanks to our allies, our brothers in arms! Stay with Ukraine, on the right side of history!" she stressed.

The video message, also posted by the Air Force on social network X, was recorded in English.

"On behalf of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we express our deep gratitude to the American people for your unwavering support. We join the sincere words of the mother of our fallen hero Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov. Ukraine wants peace, but we must defend it. Together we will win," the statement said.

As a reminder, the famous pilot Andrii Pilshchykov (Juice) died in a plane crash in Zhytomyr region on 25 August 2023. The tragedy also killed two other pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Centre Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, Viacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin.

