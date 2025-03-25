5 854 2
Soldiers of 43rd SMB routed convoy of enemy troops advancing to storm their positions: tank, three IFVs, BTR-80 were destroyed. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction, fighters of the 43rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) routed a convoy of occupiers' troops who were storming the positions.
The occupiers attempted to storm the positions of our defenders, but the units of the mechanised brigade gave them a worthy rebuff. The enemy attack was repelled, and no losses of our positions were allowed.
As a result, a tank, three IFVs, an armoured personnel carrier, a Ural truck, an ATV, and a significant number of enemy assault troopers were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.
