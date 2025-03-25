ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8780 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
5 854 2

Soldiers of 43rd SMB routed convoy of enemy troops advancing to storm their positions: tank, three IFVs, BTR-80 were destroyed. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, fighters of the 43rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) routed a convoy of occupiers' troops who were storming the positions.

The occupiers attempted to storm the positions of our defenders, but the units of the mechanised brigade gave them a worthy rebuff. The enemy attack was repelled, and no losses of our positions were allowed.

As a result, a tank, three IFVs, an armoured personnel carrier, a Ural truck, an ATV, and a significant number of enemy assault troopers were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 905940 people (+1180 per day), 10 425 tanks, 25 190 artillery systems, 21 670 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) elimination (4912) APC (137) APC_ (295)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 