Soldiers of 43rd SMB routed convoy of enemy troops advancing to storm their positions: tank, three IFVs, BTR-80 were destroyed. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, fighters of the 43rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) routed a convoy of occupiers' troops who were storming the positions.

The occupiers attempted to storm the positions of our defenders, but the units of the mechanised brigade gave them a worthy rebuff. The enemy attack was repelled, and no losses of our positions were allowed.

As a result, a tank, three IFVs, an armoured personnel carrier, a Ural truck, an ATV, and a significant number of enemy assault troopers were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

