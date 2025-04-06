Zelenskyy instructs heads of Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry to intensify contacts with partners on air defence. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga to intensify contacts with partners on air defence.

Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"I instructed the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners on air defence. A meeting is being prepared in the context of Ramstein. There are two main tasks, and this is air defence, specifically Patriots, and the second task is contingents, the maximum approximation of all decisions, and the elaboration of all details. He also instructed me to work bilaterally on air defence, especially with the United States of America, which has sufficient potential to help stop any terror. We need the will and the solutions to protect as many lives as possible from Russian ballistic missiles. Strengthening our air shield will simultaneously strengthen all diplomacy," the President noted.

See more: There is tangible progress and first details on deployment of security contingent of partners, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Zelenskyy also noted that today's Russian strike involved missiles launched by Russia from the Black Sea.

"Our partners know what kind of vessels they were and from which part of the sea this launch took place. This is one of the reasons why Russia is distorting diplomacy, why Russia is not agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire: they want to keep the ability to hit our cities and ports from the sea. A ceasefire at sea is not only about free navigation and food supplies by sea, it is first and foremost about overall security and bringing peace closer. Putin does not want to end the war, he is looking for ways to leave himself the opportunity to reignite the war at any time with greater force," he added.

The President emphasised that this is why all forms of pressure on Russia are invariably needed in the future: "strengthening our ability to defend ourselves, maintaining sanctions, and the kind of diplomacy and conversation with Moscow that will not leave them any opportunity to kill."