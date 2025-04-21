Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready for "any" conversation with Russia to stop strikes on civilian infrastructure. VIDEO

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to discuss with Moscow the cessation of strikes on civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published in a telegram from the head of state.

"Now, after Easter, the whole world sees the real problem - the real reason why the fighting continues. It is Russia that is the source of the war. It is from Moscow that the real order for the Russian army to cease fire should come, and if there is no such tough Russian order for a ceasefire, there is no ceasefire.

Indeed, over Easter there were no air raid alerts and there were some sections of the frontline with ceasefire. So, it is possible - possible if it is Russia that is going to reduce the killing. Nevertheless, Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow. We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this.

There is an obvious, simplest and most reliable way, namely to stop the attacks of missiles and long-range drones, and this will automatically guarantee the safety of all civilian infrastructure. A real, lasting ceasefire should be the first step towards a reliable and lasting peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to "deal with" the proposal not to attack civilian targets.