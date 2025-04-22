MFA on airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: This is deliberate killing of civilians. VIDEO

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to today's hostile air strike on Zaporizhzhia, stressing that Russia is deliberately killing civilians.

This is stated in the post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that today at about 11:30 a.m. Russia dropped two guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia, which caused a fire.

The attack also killed a woman and injured at least 23 people, including four children. In addition, a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition. A 4-year-old child was also hospitalised.

"Russia continues to choose war day after day, bombing after bombing. This is a deliberate killing of civilians. It will not stop until it is stopped," the Foreign Ministry said.

