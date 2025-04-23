ENG
Border guards eliminate ten occupiers and destroy communication antenna near Vovchansk. VIDEO

Border guards of the Gart Brigade conducted precision strikes on enemy positions: ten occupiers were eliminated and a communication antenna near Vovchansk was destroyed.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

