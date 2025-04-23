Kamikaze-drone operators scope out Russian assault troops before taking them out: "Bitch! They’re already f#cking storming in on scooters!". VIDEO
Kamikaze drone operators eliminated two occupiers who rushed to storm Ukrainian positions on electric scooters.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
The "Second Army of the World" has found a way to replace Russian armoured vehicles, which are burning wholesale and retail on all fronts in Ukraine, and sends its stormtroopers into battle in an economy version," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
The recording shows that when looking at the Russian "assault" equipment, the Ukrainian soldiers could not refrain from using foul language.
