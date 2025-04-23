Ammunition detonation of Russian 122mm Grad MLRS after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
Footage shared online shows the detonation of ammunition belonging to a Russian 122mm BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, following a strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the enemy installation literally disappeared in the fire.
