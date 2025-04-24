ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5475 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers
1 418 2

Warriors of DIU’s "Wings" unit shot down three enemy reconnaissance UAVs - one "Zala" and two "Supercam". VIDEO

Drone operators of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's "Wings" unit shot down three enemy reconnaissance drones - one "Zala" and two "Supercam".

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 drops two precision-guided AASM-250 Hammer bombs on Russian positions. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) Anti-aircraft warfare (1487) intelligence (988) elimination (5008) drones (2338) Defense Intelligence (285)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 