1 418 2
Warriors of DIU’s "Wings" unit shot down three enemy reconnaissance UAVs - one "Zala" and two "Supercam". VIDEO
Drone operators of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's "Wings" unit shot down three enemy reconnaissance drones - one "Zala" and two "Supercam".
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
