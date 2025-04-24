ENG
Chinese member of Russian funeral crew hides among burned-out equipment, cursing Ukrainian drones: "Damn! Being hunted again". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the funeral team of the Russian army gathering their "KIAs" (killed in action - ed.note) in black bags among the burnt vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupiers learned about the approach of the Ukrainian drone and are hiding among the broken equipment. One of the occupiers can be heard speaking Chinese on the recording. The author of the publication claims that the Chinese man said "Damn! Being hunted again".

