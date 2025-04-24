ENG
Fighters of Presidential Brigade are destroying enemy dugouts with drone-dropped munitions. VIDEO

Operators of the "Bulava" unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade are using special drone-dropped munitions to destroy the occupiers' hideouts.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

