1 903 2
Fighters of Presidential Brigade are destroying enemy dugouts with drone-dropped munitions. VIDEO
Operators of the "Bulava" unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade are using special drone-dropped munitions to destroy the occupiers' hideouts.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password