Drones of 53rd SMB destroyed three Russian APCs in Lyman sector. VIDEO
The pilots of the Signum unit of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB), together with adjacent units, destroyed three enemy APCs that were moving in a convoy towards our positions in the Lyman sector.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Khortytsia OSGT (operational strategic grouping of troops), Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the successful work of the drones, the enemy's losses amounted to 3 APCs with their crews.
