Russian General Moskalik eliminated in Moscow region. VIDEO
A car exploded in Balashikha near Moscow. The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Yaroslav Moskalik, has been killed.
This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports.
The explosion occurred around 10:40 a.m. when he was passing a parked Volkswagen Golf. He was thrown several meters away.
According to media reports, the explosion was caused by an explosive device.
Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the elimination of Moskalik
