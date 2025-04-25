Surviving occupiers watch from shelter as their ammunition depot detonates: "We’re burning, f#ck! F#cking hell, we’re burning!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing surviving occupiers filming a fire at their own field ammunition depot.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that the depot is located near the dugout where the Russian soldiers are hiding.
Warning: Foul language!
