Surviving occupiers watch from shelter as their ammunition depot detonates: "We’re burning, f#ck! F#cking hell, we’re burning!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing surviving occupiers filming a fire at their own field ammunition depot.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that the depot is located near the dugout where the Russian soldiers are hiding.

Warning: Foul language!

