Ukrainian soldier filming destroyed Pokrovsk: "Mr President, make nuclear bomb. Until we do, they will keep crushing us like this.". VIDEO

A video recording of a Ukrainian soldier filming Pokrovsk, destroyed by Russian shelling, was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows residential areas of the city destroyed and engulfed in flames. The fighter calls on the President of Ukraine to restore Ukraine's nuclear status. In his opinion, the presence of this type of weapon in Ukrainian arsenals will guarantee the country's security.

Read more: Nukes were Russia’s, Ukraine gave nukes back to Russia, - Trump’s special envoy Grenell finds "uncomfortable fact" in Budapest memorandum

Read more: Rubio: Zelenskyy’s proposal to return nuclear weapons to Ukraine is not serious

