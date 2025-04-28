Ukrainian soldier filming destroyed Pokrovsk: "Mr President, make nuclear bomb. Until we do, they will keep crushing us like this.". VIDEO
A video recording of a Ukrainian soldier filming Pokrovsk, destroyed by Russian shelling, was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows residential areas of the city destroyed and engulfed in flames. The fighter calls on the President of Ukraine to restore Ukraine's nuclear status. In his opinion, the presence of this type of weapon in Ukrainian arsenals will guarantee the country's security.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password