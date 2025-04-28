Operators of Bombus Group drone unit destroyed two BM-21 Grad MLRSs, two tanks, and two IFVs. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Bombus Group unit destroyed six Russian military vehicles - two BM-21 Grad MLRS, two tanks and two IFVs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The warriors of Bombus Group struck two BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, two tanks, and two IFVs with drones. Lately, the occupiers' rocket artillery has been having a very rough time," the author of the publication commented.

