Chief Rabbi of Ukraine addresses Trump with song: "Time to fight for light and destro empire of evil". VIDEO

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman recorded a musical appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, calling on him to help achieve a just peace.

He posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"My appeal to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace," Moshe Asman wrote.

The video is accompanied by footage of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 24 April and Moshe Asman's visit to the site of a Russian missile hitting a residential high-rise in Kyiv. The video also shows the aftermath of other Russian attacks, including the attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday, which killed 35 people.

In the song, Ukraine's chief rabbi addresses Trump in English, stressing that "everyone is looking at him".

"You are the one the whole world is watching, your every move, everything you do. Do not let the line between good and evil be blurred. The light will always rise, the darkness will not prevail. Donald Trump, it's time to fight in the name of light," the song says.

"They (Russians) always lie, always hide the knife. The tsar's throne is built on fear and hatred. They don't want peace, they only want blood and fire. It's time to destroy the evil empire," the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine adds in the song.

