Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy crossing and attack Russian infantry fighting vehicles, trucks, and other equipment. VIDEO

In the Svatove area, on the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment destroyed an enemy crossing over the Zherebets River. The soldiers also attacked infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), heavy trucks, and other enemy equipment.

Russian forces have been actively using this area as a key hub for redeploying their troops toward the Kharkiv direction, particularly for crossing the Oskil River. However, their logistics have once again been destroyed. Enemy reinforcements in the Kupiansk direction have been disrupted, Censor.NET reports.

