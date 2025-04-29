Occupier raises his hands up and surrenders to Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

The occupier raised his hands up in the air and surrendered to the Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the drone operator was leading the Russian to the Ukrainian positions and handed him over to the infantry.

"The Russian soldier made one of the best decisions of his life. When he saw the Ukrainian drone, he laid down his arms and raised his hands up in the air, expressing his desire to surrender. The pilots adjusted his route and brought him to Ukrainian positions," the video's commentary reads.

