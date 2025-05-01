Man engulfed in flames walking through centre of Ivano-Frankivsk. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a man on fire walking down a street in Ivano-Frankivsk.
According to Censor.NET, the comments to the video indicate that the man suffered minor burns to his hands and head. He was taken to the regional hospital and provided with medical assistance. The comments to the video say that this is not the first time the man has set himself on fire.
