Hetmantsev thanks OnlyFans models for paying taxes: "I know many of them personally as we talk on social media". VIDEO

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, has expressed gratitude to OnlyFans content creators for paying taxes.

According to Censor.NET, Hetmantsev stated that he personally knows many of the models, communicates with them on social media, and supports the decriminalization of this type of activity.

"I’m very grateful to the models who paid their taxes. I know many of them personally. We talk on social media and also discuss the issues they face. The amount of taxes paid is quite substantial. I thank them for complying with the current tax legislation. Personally, like many of my colleagues, I support decriminalizing this type of activity. Unfortunately, Article 301 of the Criminal Code still provides for liability for producing such content. I believe this is pure hypocrisy," Hetmantsev said.

