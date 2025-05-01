Self-propelled artillery system and armored vehicle destroyed in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

On the Pokrovsk direction, operators from the "Korsar" battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade tracked and delivered a precise drone strike against Russian armored targets.

The corresponding video was published by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group (OSGT) and reported by Censor.NET.

As a result, the enemy lost a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a combat armored vehicle.

