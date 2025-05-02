U.S. minerals deal is indefinite and contains no security guarantees – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a People's Deputy from the Holos faction, shared details of the minerals deal with the United States that became known after Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal addressed parliament.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I asked the Prime Minister directly: will the two follow-up documents — the main agreement and the charter — require ratification? The answer was no. Will People`s Deputies receive the text of these agreements? If you translate from diplomatic language into plain Ukrainian, the answer is also no. People`s Deputies will be voting on documents they haven’t seen."

He confirmed that the fund will not be registered in Ukraine, but rather in the (U.S.) state of Delaware.

"This agreement is permanent — it has no expiration date. In theory, the parties may revise it after ten years.

The agreement also contains no security guarantees — the Prime Minister admitted that directly," Zhelezniak said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on US deal: This is first result of Vatican meeting with Trump. VIDEO

As a reminder, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed the agreement establishing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could gain over $350 billion as a result of the mineral resources agreement.