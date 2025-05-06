Use of other drones to shoot down Shaheds discussed at Supreme Commander’s Staff meeting – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the protection of Ukrainian airspace was discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, in particular the interception of Shahed drones, including by using other drones.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. There were several key issues. In particular, the financial support for our army. The Minister of Finance of Ukraine delivered a report. We are working to ensure absolute stability in financial support for our soldiers.

Another important topic discussed at the Staff today was the protection of Ukrainian airspace — specifically, the downing of Shaheds, including by using other drones. This is one of the most advanced technologies in modern warfare. And I’m grateful to everyone who is implementing it, who is enabling this new capability — defending your country with drones against drones — something unprecedented for any army.

Today, I instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work more actively with partners to secure funding for the production of these interceptors. We will fully develop this direction, and each region will bear specific responsibility for implementing this work," Zelenskyy said.

