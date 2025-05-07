Ruscists launched massive attack on Sloviansk with "Shahed" drones: hits in industrial area. VIDEO

In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with attack drones.

The video was published by the CMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, 10 drones were launched across the city. A hit was recorded in the industrial zone on Vokzalna Street.

No one was injured in the hostile shelling.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: ruscists killed three civilians and wounded 16 more, including two children. PHOTOS