Enemy losses reach nearly 170,000 since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the year, enemy losses have reached nearly 170,000 troops (169,970).

According to Censor.NET, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"The Defense Forces continue to eliminate Russian occupiers. I thank our defenders — both men and women — for their courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in our Victory," Syrskyi wrote.

