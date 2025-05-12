19 687 82
Kremlin tower falls from truck platform during parade in Khabarovsk Krai, Russia: "Oh, f#ck!". VIDEO
During a parade on 9 May in the Khabarovsk region of Russia, the main Kremlin tower, Spasskaya, fell from a truck platform.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that while the model was moving, the star on top of the model caught on a garland stretched across the road. As the model fell, it knocked a woman wearing a Soviet army uniform from the Second World War off the platform. She fell to the asphalt and was crushed by the model.
Warning: Strong language!
